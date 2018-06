SARGODHA: A man on Tuesday dived in a deep canal in upper Jhelum to rescue his drowning child.



The child, who slipped and fell into the canal, had little chances of surviving due to the fast currents.

However, the man was able to miraculously rescue his son after diving in the canal.

Passersby observed that the survival chances of the father and son were highly unlikely, but, by way of a 'miracle' they had been able to come alive out of the canal.