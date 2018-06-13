MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has sent a report to the Prime Minister’s Office over allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's close friend Zulfi Bukhari to travel abroad.



The MoI on recommendations of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) included Zulfi Bokhari’s name to the Blacklist category which barred individuals from leaving abroad.

According to interior ministry sources, the report states that persons on the blacklist are not given one-time permission(OTP) to travel abroad. Further, if such permission is to be considered, the MoI requires recommendations from the concerned institution.

Sources add that Zulfi Bukhari’s name was placed in Category B of the blacklist and MoI sought no opinion from the NAB before letting him to go abroad.

Sources further informed Geo News that NAB expressed serious concern on this move after it was not approached by MoI

Earlier, the caretaker prime minister had sought a report over permission being granted to Bukhari.

The caretaker premier’s notice came two days after the London-based businessman was granted one-time permission by the Interior Ministry to perform Umrah and return in six days despite his name being on the blacklist.

On Monday, Bukhari was stopped from flying to Saudi Arabia along with Imran Khan.

However, a few hours later following the Interior Ministry’s notification, Bukhari along with Imran and his wife, Bushra Maneka, departed for Saudi via a charter flight from Nur Khan airbase.

