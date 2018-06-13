Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
Zahid Gishkori

MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

By
Zahid Gishkori

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has sent a report to the Prime Minister’s Office over allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's close friend Zulfi Bukhari to travel abroad.

The MoI on recommendations of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) included Zulfi Bokhari’s name to the Blacklist category which barred individuals from leaving abroad.

According to interior ministry sources, the report states that persons on the blacklist are not given one-time permission(OTP) to travel abroad. Further, if such permission is to be considered, the MoI requires recommendations from the concerned institution.

Sources add that Zulfi Bukhari’s name was placed in Category B of the blacklist and MoI sought no opinion from the NAB before letting him to go abroad.

Sources further informed Geo News that NAB expressed serious concern on this move after it was not approached by MoI

Earlier, the caretaker prime minister had sought a report over permission being granted to Bukhari. 

The caretaker premier’s notice came two days after the London-based businessman was granted one-time permission by the Interior Ministry to perform Umrah and return in six days despite his name being on the blacklist.

On Monday, Bukhari was stopped from flying to Saudi Arabia along with Imran Khan.

However, a few hours later following the Interior Ministry’s notification, Bukhari along with Imran and his wife, Bushra Maneka, departed for Saudi via a charter flight from Nur Khan airbase.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

 Updated 17 minutes ago
NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

 Updated 4 hours ago
It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by 2pm Thursday

SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by 2pm Thursday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM