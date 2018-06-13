Can't connect right now! retry
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has formally accepted the appeal again acquittal of Shah Hussain, who was earlier convicted for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui.

Khadija had filed an appeal against the acquittal of Shah Hussain. 

During a hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Wednesday, the court ordered Hussain to submit bonds of Rs100,000.

Hussain was convicted in 2017 for brutally attacking then 23-year-old law student Khadija with a knife in Lahore on May 3, 2016. His seven-year sentence by a judicial magistrate was reduced to a two-year sentence by a trial court in March.

However, on June 4, the Lahore High Court ordered his acquittal.

After the acquittal was announced, Khadija announced she would challenge her case in the top court.

SC transfers appeal against acquittal of Khadija’s attacker to Justice Khosa

Khadija tells court that justice should be done in her case

Subsequently, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on the case on June 5 and later also lashed out at Lahore High Court Bar Association that regretted the top judge’s decision of taking notice on Hussain’s acquittal.

During a hearing of the case, the CJP asked Hussain's father how he run a campaign against the apex court and pass a resolution against it.

"Had something similar happened to the daughter of a lawyer, would your attitude have been the same?" the CJP had asked him.

