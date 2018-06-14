Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IoK: KMS

Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's Bandipore district on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Photo: File

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's Bandipore district on Thursday.

The troops killed the youth during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.



The operation is going on for the past six days. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area.

An Indian defence spokesman claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. Further details are awaited.