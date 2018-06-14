Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IoK: KMS

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's Bandipore district on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Photo: File
 

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's Bandipore district on Thursday.

The troops killed the youth during a continued military operation in Panar area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. 

The operation is going on for the past six days. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area.

An Indian defence spokesman claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. Further details are awaited.

Comments

More From World:

UN urges inquiry into human rights violations in IoK

UN urges inquiry into human rights violations in IoK

 Updated 15 minutes ago
UAE relaxes visa rules for foreign workers

UAE relaxes visa rules for foreign workers

Updated an hour ago
UK to relax immigration rules for non-EU doctors and nurses

UK to relax immigration rules for non-EU doctors and nurses

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump, America's oldest first-time president, turns 72

Trump, America's oldest first-time president, turns 72

 Updated 6 hours ago
How Afghanistan’s urban gardens are changing women’s lives

How Afghanistan’s urban gardens are changing women’s lives

 Updated 7 hours ago
South Korea's Moon meets Pompeo, says world has escaped nuclear weapons threat

South Korea's Moon meets Pompeo, says world has escaped nuclear weapons threat

 Updated 9 hours ago
Let’s give peace a chance in IoK, says Indian army chief

Let’s give peace a chance in IoK, says Indian army chief

 Updated 9 hours ago
Trump, Iran spar over oil prices ahead of OPEC meeting

Trump, Iran spar over oil prices ahead of OPEC meeting

 Updated 11 hours ago
120 nations at UN condemn Israel's excessive force in Gaza

120 nations at UN condemn Israel's excessive force in Gaza

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM