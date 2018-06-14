Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, on Thursday, said he will be proven innocent in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar and 11 of his subordinates are accused of killing Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model, and three others during a fake encounter in Karachi’s Malir area earlier in the year. 

The former Malir SSP was speaking to journalists outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi, where he appeared for the hearing of the case. 

Anwar claimed that record was available that proves that he neither caught Naqeebullah nor killed him.

The accused said evidence against him was not available. "I have been nominated in the wrong case," he said, adding that the case against him was taken up due to professional jealousy.

Anwar further said that his phone number mentioned in the Joint Investigation Team report was incorrect. He added that records of the phone number mentioned in the report show it was used in Karachi on March 21, while he was in Islamabad for a Supreme Court hearing on the said date.

After lawyers representing Naqeebullah’s father Khan Muhammad failed to appear for today's hearing, the court gave them the final chance to present their arguments.

The hearing was then adjourned till July 4.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 55 minutes ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 5 hours ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

 Updated 5 hours ago
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM