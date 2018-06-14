Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan strongly condemns targeted killing of Kashmiri journalist

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday strongly condemned the targeted killing of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari, editor of an English language daily Rising Kashmir.

Unknown gunmen killed Bukhari and his guard in Srinagar today, outside his office in the city´s press enclave. Another police guard and the vehicle driver were critically wounded in the attack.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the targeted killing of renowned Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari and his guard in Srinagar, IOK today," the  Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal tweeted. 

Veteran journalist shot dead in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Bukhari was a protected journalist, guarded by two armed police around the clock, in an area where political violence and threats to reporters is common

Bukhari's final tweet, sent just a few hours before his murder, was a link to his website´s reporting of the UN human rights chief calling for a major investigation into abuses committed by India in Kashmir.

Dr Faisal extended his condolences to the bereaved family. 

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are for their families. Violence must end; Perpetrators should be brought to justice," Dr Faisal's second tweet said.

The FO spokesperson said that “Bukhari's targeted killing within hours of his tweet on the OHCHR report on Jammu & Kashmir - terrible coincidence, raises serious questions - India should investigate and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

