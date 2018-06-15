Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Thousands throng funeral of slain Kashmiri journalist

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Friday Jun 15, 2018

Amnesty India described Bukhari as "a brave and outspoken voice for justice and equality in Jammu and Kashmir". Photo: File

SRINAGAR: Thousands of mourners thronged Friday the funeral of a veteran journalist shot dead by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike outside his office in the main city of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Shujaat Bukhari, a leading journalist and editor of the English-language daily Rising Kashmir, was leaving his office in Srinagar on Thursday evening when three assailants roared up and fired several shots from close range.

Bukhari, 50, was rushed to hospital but was later declared dead. Two of his personal security guards also died.

On Friday, funeral prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid grand mosque in Srinagar before the burial in his native village in northern Kashmir.

Bukhari, who was given police protection following three attacks on him in the past decade, had been a strong advocate of peace in Kashmir.

Bukhari took part in informal peace talks on Kashmir with Pakistani representatives in Dubai last year.

Shujaat Bukhari, a leading journalist in Indian-occupied Kashmir, was shot dead outside his office. Photo: AFP

His final tweet, sent just a few hours before his murder, was a link to his website´s reporting of the UN human rights chief calling for a major investigation into human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

The identity of the attackers and the motive for the killing was not yet known but Srinagar police released CCTV footage of the three suspects on the motorbike.

Muzzling press

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a high-level investigation into the attack that came just ahead of the biggest Muslim festival of Eid.

Rising Kashmir on Friday carried a full-blown portrait of Bukhari on its front page against a black background.

"We won´t be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us. We will uphold your principle of telling the truth howsoever unpleasant it may be," the paper wrote in an obituary.

The murder has been condemned by both Indian and Pakistani leaders who hailed Bukhari as a fearless and courageous journalist.

In Muzaffarabad, some 250 protesters gathered outside the Central Press Club and demanded an independent investigation into Bukhari´s death.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, chairman of Pasbaan-e-Huriat, a representative group of refugees from Indian-occupied Kashmir, said Bukhari was killed because of his contributions to the UN report on Kashmir.

At least a dozen journalists have been killed in the nearly 30 years of the conflict in the restive region.

Most of the murders remain unsolved.

More From World:

Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation

Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation

 Updated 44 minutes ago
In pictures: Eid around the world

In pictures: Eid around the world

 Updated 2 hours ago
Iranian refugee dies in apparent suicide in Australian offshore camp

Iranian refugee dies in apparent suicide in Australian offshore camp

 Updated 6 hours ago
US restaurant chain in hijab row orders diversity training

US restaurant chain in hijab row orders diversity training

 Updated 9 hours ago
US expected to retreat from main UN rights forum: activists, diplomats

US expected to retreat from main UN rights forum: activists, diplomats

 Updated 15 hours ago
New York sues Trump and his charity over 'self-dealing'

New York sues Trump and his charity over 'self-dealing'

 Updated 17 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince tells Putin kingdom wants to keep working with Russia

Saudi Crown Prince tells Putin kingdom wants to keep working with Russia

 Updated 18 hours ago
Veteran journalist shot dead in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Veteran journalist shot dead in Indian-occupied Kashmir

 Updated 21 hours ago
Shawwal moon sighted in UAE, Eid to be on Friday

Shawwal moon sighted in UAE, Eid to be on Friday

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM