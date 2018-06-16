Celebrities extend Eid greetings to Muslim community

Activist Jibran Nasir, actors Humayun Saeed and Mawra Hocane were among the celebs who sent Eid greetings. Photo: File

Celebrities, sportsmen and athletes extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community celebrating Eid around the world.

Activist Jibran Nasir, actors Humayun Saeed, Mawra Hocane, Madhuri Dixit, Malala Yousafzai, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre were among the celebrities who send greetings on social media.

On the sporting side, cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Dareen Sammy, Yousaf Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Gautum Gambhir also send greetings.















Eid is being celebrated across Pakistan today.

