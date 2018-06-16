Can't connect right now! retry
Bangladeshi man commits suicide at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Grand Mosque in Makkah: Photo: Reuters

MAKKAH: A Bangladeshi man committed suicide by throwing himself off the roof of the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday, a week after a Frenchman had jumped off the mosque's roof. 

The man threw himself to death from the first floor into the Kaaba circumambulation area where worshippers were circling the sacred edifice or waiting for prayers, Gulf News reported. 

The man fell on a Sudanese man in his fifties who was praying, causing him serious fractures and injuries. 

The injured was taken to the nearby Ajyad hospital. From there he was shifted to Noor Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

According to the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the man can be seen jumping over the fence on the first floor.

Frenchman commits suicide at Makkah's Grand Mosque

'A foreigner threw himself from the roof of the Grand Mosque in Makkah' to the courtyard below 'resulting in his instant death', Saudi police tell official SPA news agency

On June 9, a Frenchman had jumped over the protective fence on the roof of Makkah's Grand Mosque.

The man was killed on the spot after hitting the circumambulation ground. 

Every year, millions of Muslim pilgrims from across the world travel to Makkah and Madina, Islam´s holiest sites, in western Saudi Arabia.

