Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
REUTERS

South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

South Korean and US Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea, December 19, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/file

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States are expected to announce the suspension of “large-scale” military drills this week, with the provision that they would restart if North Korea failed to keep its promise to denuclearize, news agency Yonhap said on Sunday.

Citing an unnamed South Korean government source, the South Korean news agency said the suspension was likely to affect only major joint exercises, not more routine military training.

US President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end “war games” after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week.

