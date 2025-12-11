US okays $686m tech sale for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sherdils (Lion Heart) squad's fighter jet F-16 flies during Pakistan Day celebrations, Clifton beach, Karachi, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. — Reuters

The United States has approved the sale of advanced technology and support services worth $686 million for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter aircraft fleet, according to a letter from the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Congress dated December 8.

The package covers Link-16 data link systems, cryptographic gear, avionics upgrades, training, and wide-ranging logistical support. The DSCA says the decision aligns with Washington’s broader strategic aims, stating the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”

The letter notes that the upgrades are intended to modernise Pakistan’s Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F-16s and address operational safety requirements. According to the letter, the sale will “maintain Pakistan's capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block-52 and Mid Life Upgrade F-16 fleet.”

The DSCA adds that the enhancements will improve collaboration between the two air forces, saying the updated systems will deliver “seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training,” while the refurbishment will extend the aircraft’s life through 2040 and address critical safety issues.

The document also states that Pakistan is prepared to integrate the systems into its forces, noting the country “has shown a commitment to maintaining its military forces and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

Addressing regional sensitivities, the DSCA says the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Lockheed Martin, based in Fort Worth, Texas, will act as the principal contractor. The agency confirms the implementation will not require additional US government or contractor personnel in Pakistan and stresses there will be “no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

Of the total amount, $37 million covers major defence equipment, while $649 million relates to other items. The MDE component includes 92 Link-16 systems and six inert Mk-82 500-lb bomb bodies, which will be used solely for weapons integration testing.

Link-16 is a secure, real-time communications network for sharing tactical data among US and allied forces. It is resistant to electronic jamming and, the DSCA notes, “provides the warfighter key theatre functions such as surveillance, identification, air control, weapons engagement coordination, and direction for all services and allied forces.”

The remainder of the package includes non-MDE items such as AN/APQ-10C Simple Key Loaders and the AN/APX-126 Advanced Identification Friend or Foe system, which enables identification of hostile and friendly aircraft.