Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
AFP

Indonesian killed by his mother’s falling funeral coffin

By
AFP

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Photo: Screengrab 

MAKASSAR: An Indonesian was killed when his mother’s coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during a service on the island of Sulawesi, police said Sunday.

Samen Kondorura, 40, died Friday when pall-bearers lost their footing while carrying the coffin up a bamboo ladder in the Parinding valley in North Toraja district, local police said.

The casket fell as the group hoisted it onto a lakkian, an ornately carved tower where the deceased is placed before elaborate traditional funeral rites.

“As the mother´s coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim,” Julianto Sirait, chief commissioner of the Tana Toraja resort police, told AFP.

Video from the scene, which has gone viral online, shows the ladder slip just as the casket enters the tower, sending the men tumbling several metres to the ground where the victim is struck by the coffin.

Horrified onlookers rush to the men’s aid but Kondorura died later in hospital.

Sirait said the accident happened because the ladder was not properly reinforced but the family has declined to press charges.

The body of Kondorura is now resting alongside his mother Berta, he added.

When ethnic Torajans die, local residents hold elaborate funerals that can last for days and involve music, dance and the sacrifice of water buffalo.

Comments

More From World:

Bavarians put Merkel on notice to win EU migrants deal

Bavarians put Merkel on notice to win EU migrants deal

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Facing heat for border separations, Trump blasts Germany

Facing heat for border separations, Trump blasts Germany

 Updated 2 hours ago
Head of VW's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

Head of VW's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Afghan peace marchers arrive in Kabul exhausted and tired of war

Afghan peace marchers arrive in Kabul exhausted and tired of war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Meghan's father says UK's Prince Harry told him to 'give Donald Trump a chance'

Meghan's father says UK's Prince Harry told him to 'give Donald Trump a chance'

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three people killed by a train in south London

Three people killed by a train in south London

 Updated 8 hours ago
Telugu film producer, wife arrested in US for sex trafficking of actresses

Telugu film producer, wife arrested in US for sex trafficking of actresses

 Updated 9 hours ago
Guatemala volcano search called off with nearly 200 unaccounted for

Guatemala volcano search called off with nearly 200 unaccounted for

 Updated 11 hours ago
Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM