Can't connect right now! retry
health
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Portugal's parliament legalises cannabis-based medicines

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

A flowering marijuana plant is pictured at the Canopy Growth Corporation facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 4, 2018-Photo: File

LISBON: Portugal’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a bill on Friday to legalise marijuana-based medicines, after rejecting earlier proposals to allow patients to grow the drug at home.

Portugal decriminalised the use of all drugs in 2001 to fight a heroin epidemic, and has legal plantations growing marijuana products for export. But it had trailed EU countries such as Italy and Germany, as well as Canada and parts of the United States on medical marijuana.

Only one party, the centre-right CDS-PP, abstained in the vote in parliament legalising marijuana-based prescription drugs to treat chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, side-effects from cancer therapy, and some other ailments.

The bill now goes to President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza to be signed into law.

All drugs will need a license from regulator Infarmed, the body which last year authorised a medical marijuana plantation in central Portugal growing plants with a high content of psychoactive ingredient THC for export.

Portugal, on the Atlantic coast has a warm temperate subtropical climate, with mild winters, warm summers and lots of sunny days, which is often compared to that of California, making it an ideal place for cannabis cultivation.

Comments

More From Health:

Gaming addiction classified as mental health disorder by WHO

Gaming addiction classified as mental health disorder by WHO

 Updated 7 hours ago
Water pressures rise in Pakistan as drought meets a growing population

Water pressures rise in Pakistan as drought meets a growing population

 Updated 4 days ago
Seven successful liver transplants done at SIUT

Seven successful liver transplants done at SIUT

 Updated 5 days ago
Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Updated 6 days ago
Global warming will make veggies harder to find: study

Global warming will make veggies harder to find: study

 Updated 7 days ago
WHO predicts Ebola outbreak in DR Congo could end soon

WHO predicts Ebola outbreak in DR Congo could end soon

 Updated a week ago
Polio makes comeback in Venezuela after decades

Polio makes comeback in Venezuela after decades

 Updated a week ago
US suicide prevention programs say more funding needed

US suicide prevention programs say more funding needed

 Updated a week ago
Low-fat diet tied to improved breast cancer survival odds

Low-fat diet tied to improved breast cancer survival odds

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM