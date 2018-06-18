Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Three people killed by a train in south London

By
REUTERS

Monday Jun 18, 2018

Loughborough Junction. Photo: File

LONDON: Three people have died after they were hit by a train in south London on Monday, with police treating the deaths as unexplained.

British Transport Police said they were called to Loughborough Junction, a station on a busy commuter trainline near Brixton, at 0630 GMT, where three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said in a statement.

Comments

More From World:

Bavarians put Merkel on notice to win EU migrants deal

Bavarians put Merkel on notice to win EU migrants deal

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Facing heat for border separations, Trump blasts Germany

Facing heat for border separations, Trump blasts Germany

 Updated 2 hours ago
Head of VW's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

Head of VW's Audi arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Afghan peace marchers arrive in Kabul exhausted and tired of war

Afghan peace marchers arrive in Kabul exhausted and tired of war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Meghan's father says UK's Prince Harry told him to 'give Donald Trump a chance'

Meghan's father says UK's Prince Harry told him to 'give Donald Trump a chance'

 Updated 6 hours ago
Telugu film producer, wife arrested in US for sex trafficking of actresses

Telugu film producer, wife arrested in US for sex trafficking of actresses

 Updated 9 hours ago
Guatemala volcano search called off with nearly 200 unaccounted for

Guatemala volcano search called off with nearly 200 unaccounted for

 Updated 11 hours ago
Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

 Updated 11 hours ago
Melania Trump calls for end to migrant family separations

Melania Trump calls for end to migrant family separations

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM