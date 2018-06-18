Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Britain to ban combustible cladding on high-rise buildings after Grenfell fire

By
REUTERS

Monday Jun 18, 2018

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London, Britain, June 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters 
 

LONDON: Britain plans to ban the use of combustible materials on the outside of high-rise buildings in response to the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people, the housing minister said on Monday.

Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey London social housing block, was engulfed in flames after fire broke out in the middle of the night in June last year. Officials have said aluminium cladding with a plastic core contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

“I have listened carefully to concerns and I intend to ban the use of combustible materials on the external walls of high-rise residential buildings, subject to consultation,” minister James Brokenshire said in a statement.

“The cladding believed to have been used on Grenfell Tower was unlawful under existing building regulations. It should not have been used. But I believe that the changes on which we are consulting will offer even greater certainty to concerned residents and to the construction industry.”

The Grenfell Tower fire, Britain’s deadliest on domestic premises since World War Two, is the subject of both an inquiry and a separate police investigation which could result in criminal charges.

Comments

More From World:

UAE announces one-year residency permit to people from war, disaster zones

UAE announces one-year residency permit to people from war, disaster zones

 Updated 53 minutes ago
In US, cigarette smoking reaches new low: study

In US, cigarette smoking reaches new low: study

 Updated an hour ago
More than 1.25 million foreigners arrested in KSA for flouting residential labour laws

More than 1.25 million foreigners arrested in KSA for flouting residential labour laws

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pak-Saudi ties moving from personal to strategic domain: report

Pak-Saudi ties moving from personal to strategic domain: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide: UN

Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide: UN

 Updated 2 hours ago
UN refugee boss concerned over US separating children from families

UN refugee boss concerned over US separating children from families

 Updated 3 hours ago
UAE demands 'unconditional' rebel withdrawal from Yemen port

UAE demands 'unconditional' rebel withdrawal from Yemen port

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump threatens to hit China with new tariffs on $200 billion in goods

Trump threatens to hit China with new tariffs on $200 billion in goods

 Updated 9 hours ago
Saudi entertainment chief sacked after outrage over circus

Saudi entertainment chief sacked after outrage over circus

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM