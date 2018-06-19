Can't connect right now! retry
Man slammed by Anushka Sharma turns out to be child star

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and child actor Arhan Singh. Photo: File 

A few days ago a video of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli surfaced online where the star couple can be seen scolding a man for throwing trash.

“Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma,” he wrote in a tweet.   

However, it turns out the unidentified man in the video is none other than Arhan Singh a child star who had starred alongside the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Indian Express reported. 

On Saturday, Kohli had posted the video showing a man throwing trash and being scolded by Sharma. The video garnered much attention, however, Singh later took to social media and accepted his mistake.

However, the actor added, “a little etiquette and politeness” from Anushka Sharma would not have made her “a lesser star”. 

He also took a jibe at Sharma calling her a “roadside person”, and  described Kohli as “trashy mind” for posting video online.

Not only did Singh slam the power couple, his mother also posted calling Virat Kohli’s post as a 'stunt' in the name of 'cleanliness,' accusing the couple of violating the privacy of her son.

@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS! You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy &you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you... you may be payed for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but youve also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody’s image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you?? If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness , then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live,to start with, which you haven’t . Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner... and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see! You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field...but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another... DO IT WITH KINDNESS ....fear karma . And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less,but only because he has a decent upbringing ! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish !

A post shared by Gittanjali (@gittanjali.elizabeth_singh) on

Singh roles include playing Shah Rukh’s nephew in 1996’s English Babu Desi Mem and a young Sanjay Kapoor in 1995’s Raja. He also played Shekhar Suman’s son in 1993’s hit show Dekh Bhai Dekh.

