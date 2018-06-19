Man slammed by Anushka Sharma turns out to be child star

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and child actor Arhan Singh. Photo: File

A few days ago a video of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli surfaced online where the star couple can be seen scolding a man for throwing trash.

“Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma,” he wrote in a tweet.

However, it turns out the unidentified man in the video is none other than Arhan Singh a child star who had starred alongside the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Indian Express reported.



On Saturday, Kohli had posted the video showing a man throwing trash and being scolded by Sharma. The video garnered much attention, however, Singh later took to social media and accepted his mistake.

However, the actor added, “a little etiquette and politeness” from Anushka Sharma would not have made her “a lesser star”.

He also took a jibe at Sharma calling her a “roadside person”, and described Kohli as “trashy mind” for posting video online.

Not only did Singh slam the power couple, his mother also posted calling Virat Kohli’s post as a 'stunt' in the name of 'cleanliness,' accusing the couple of violating the privacy of her son.

Singh roles include playing Shah Rukh’s nephew in 1996’s English Babu Desi Mem and a young Sanjay Kapoor in 1995’s Raja. He also played Shekhar Suman’s son in 1993’s hit show Dekh Bhai Dekh.