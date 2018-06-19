Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

The ranger is seen with the giant snake draped over his shoulders. Photo: SWNS

A 100-foot python choked a ranger in India as he tried to take a selfie with the reptile.

According to Deccan Chronicle, ranger Sanjay Dutta and his team caught the massive snake after getting calls about the reptile killing and eating local goats. Dutta and his colleagues were able to track down the python, but instead of putting the snake in a sack to move it elsewhere, Dutta decided to wear the live animal like a feathered boa and take a picture with it.

In a video released Dutta can be seen walking away from the crowd while the python starts tightening its grip around his throat. However, the ranger is eventually helped by another man who assists him in pulling the powerful python off the ranger.

Last week, an Indonesian woman had been found in the belly of a giant python after the swollen snake was captured near where she vanished while tending her vegetable garden.

The body of 54-year-old Wa Tiba was found Friday when villagers cut open the seven-metre python which was found bloated in the village of Persiapan Lawela on the island of Muna, offshore of Sulawesi.



In March last year, a farmer was killed by a python in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island.

