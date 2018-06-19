Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

The ranger is seen with the giant snake draped over his shoulders. Photo: SWNS

A 100-foot python choked a ranger in India as he tried to take a selfie with the reptile.

According to Deccan Chronicle, ranger Sanjay Dutta and his team caught the massive snake after getting calls about the reptile killing and eating local goats. Dutta and his colleagues were able to track down the python, but instead of putting the snake in a sack to move it elsewhere, Dutta decided to wear the live animal like a feathered boa and take a picture with it.

In a video released Dutta can be seen walking away from the crowd while the python starts tightening its grip around his throat. However, the ranger is eventually helped by another man who assists him in pulling the powerful python off the ranger.

Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

The body of 54-year-old Wa Tiba was found Friday when villagers cut open a seven-metre python

Last week, an Indonesian woman had been found in the belly of a giant python after the swollen snake was captured near where she vanished while tending her vegetable garden.

The body of 54-year-old Wa Tiba was found Friday when villagers cut open the seven-metre python which was found bloated in the village of Persiapan Lawela on the island of Muna, offshore of Sulawesi.

In March last year, a farmer was killed by a python in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island.

Comments

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Young Pakistani boy wins the internet with football tricks

WATCH: Young Pakistani boy wins the internet with football tricks

Updated 2 hours ago
Mexicans jubilant over World Cup win trigger earthquake sensors

Mexicans jubilant over World Cup win trigger earthquake sensors

 Updated yesterday
Scientist launches hunt for Loch Ness 'monster DNA'

Scientist launches hunt for Loch Ness 'monster DNA'

 Updated 2 days ago
Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

 Updated 3 days ago
Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper

Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper

 Updated 4 days ago
Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

 Updated 6 days ago
Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

 Updated 6 days ago
Polish folk instrument revival brings lost music to life

Polish folk instrument revival brings lost music to life

 Updated a week ago
The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM