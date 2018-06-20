Governor's rule imposed in Indian-occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Governor’s rule has been imposed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind approved its imposition with immediate effect.



According to media reports, IOK Governor NN Vohra had on Tuesday evening written to the president after concluding consultations with all major political parties in the occupied territory following the collapse of the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party government after the withdrawal of Bharatiya Janata Party's support.

“J&K Governor has forwarded his report to the President of India for imposition of Governor’s Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir,” a spokesman of the governor’s office had said yesterday, as per media reports.

The Indian media reported that the centre resorted to the imposition of governor's rule after no political party came forward to attempt setting up a government.

Government collapses

On Tuesday, India’s ruling party in the centre, BJP quit the ruling coalition in occupied Kashmir where violence has worsened in recent months.

The Hindu nationalist BJP had entered into an unlikely alliance with the regional PDP after an inconclusive election in 2014 to govern the state.

"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in occupied Kashmir," Ram Madhav, party general secretary, had told reporters.

BJP quit the coalition following a rift over the extension in the Ramazan ceasefire in the restive valley. The Indian government had suspended cordon and search operations during the holy month of Ramazan.

Mufti wanted the ceasefire to be extended, while the BJP decided against it.

Following BJP's announcement, Mufti announced her resignation at a press conference in Srinagar.



"I have resigned from chief ministership, shook hands with BJP for the sake of serving the people," she said.

"It took us several months to form a mutual agenda with BJP," Mufti said, maintaining that the Kashmir issue could only be resolved through talks. "The issue here cannot be resolved through the use of force."

She also stressed on the need for talks with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people for the resolution of the decades-long conflict.

Governor's rule once more

According to the Times of India, Vohra will be presiding over governor's rule in occupied Kashmir for the fourth time, having done so in 2008, 2015 and 2016.

According to sources quoted in the report, Vohra has been requested to continue till the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra, an annual Hindu religious festival in occupied Kashmir.

The annual pilgrimage is set to begin on June 28 and lasts till August.