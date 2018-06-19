Modi’s BJP pulls out of ruling alliance in Indian-occupied Kashmir

India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quit the ruling coalition in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday where violence has worsened in recent months, the party announced.



The Hindu nationalist BJP entered into an unlikely alliance with a regional party, People's Democratic Party (PDP), after an inconclusive election in 2014 to govern the state.

"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in occupied Kashmir," Ram Madhav, party general secretary, told reporters.

BJP quit the coalition following a rift over extension in the Ramazan ceasefire. Chief Minister of IoK Mehbooba Mufti wanted the ceasefire to be extended, while the BJP decided against it.

The Indian government had suspended cordon and search operations during the holy month of Ramazan.

Following BJP's announcement, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also announced her resignation at a press conference she addressed in Srinagar.

"I have resigned from chief ministership, shook hands with BJP for the sake of serving the people," she said.

"It took us several months to form a mutual agenda with BJP," Mufti said, maintaining that the Kashmir issue could only be resolved through talks. "The issue here cannot be resolved through the use of force."

She also stressed on the need for talks with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people for the resolution of the decades-long conflict.

-With additional reporting from Reuters