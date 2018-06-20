Can't connect right now! retry
Imran appeals against rejection of nomination papers from NA-53

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed an appeal on Wednesday against the rejection of his candidacy for Islamabad's NA-53 constituency. 

In his appeal, submitted to the appellate tribunal by PTI leader Babar Awan, it has been pleaded that the tribunal should reject the decision of the returning officer (RO) to reject his nomination papers. 

The appeal states that the RO's decision is against the Constitution.

The registrar of the Islamabad High Court informed later that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the appeal tomorrow. 

On Tuesday, the RO for NA-53 had rejected the nomination papers of Imran, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal minister and governor Mehtab Abbasi and estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai for failing to properly fill out the affidavit attached with the nomination papers. 

NA-53: RO rejects Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai's nomination papers

The nomination papers have been rejected as candidates did not fill out section-N of the affidavit

As the ECP concluded the scrutiny of nomination papers on Tuesday, it formed six appellate tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, two in Balochistan and one in Islamabad to hear the appeals. 

Candidates whose nominations have been rejected can file appeals in the appellate tribunals from today. 

The decision on the appeals will be made by June 27, after which the final list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

ECP requests 350,000 military troops for General Election 2018

The electoral body has forwarded a summary to the Ministry of Defence for the deployment of troops, sources say

The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 29.

Moreover, the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be June 30.

Polling for General Election 2018 will be held on July 25.

