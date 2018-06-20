Can't connect right now! retry
Oil tankers' body given 15 days to move out of Shireen Jinnah Colony

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Tankers at Shireen Jinnah Colony. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordered on Wednesday the shifting of the oil tankers’ terminal from Shireen Jinnah Colony to Zulfiqarabad in 15 days.

Hearing the case in the Karachi registry, where Mayor Waseem Akhtar and tankers’ association representatives were present, the chief justice asked the mayor how many drains has the local government cleaned up.

When asked which drain the mayor will take the chief justice on a tour to, Akhtar said, “lets go to Khayyam Nullah”.

Tankers’ Association chief Yousaf Shahwani informed the court that they were only provided 130 acres out of the total 200 acres at the new venue after which the chief justice inquired from the mayor about the discrepancy.

The mayor disputed the statistics and asked the court to send its official for inspection to ascertain the facts.

SC gives oil tanker owners 15 days to move out of Karachi

Justice Gulzar Ahmad says after 15 days, Rangers and police officials will shift oil tankers from Karachi to Zulfikarabad oil terminal

The chief justice then ordered the shifting of the terminal in 15 days and remarked that no tanker should be seen parked in Shireen Jinnah Colony after two weeks.

He also warned to lock up anyone who observes a strike on the matter.

When Shahwani asserted that shifting the terminal would not be possible in such short notice, the chief justice asked him to show some love for the country.

The court then ordered the mayor to inspect the Zulfiqarabad terminal and apprise the court of its conditions by evening. 

The apex court has been hearing the case since last year and has given similar deadlines in the past as well. 

On April 28 this year, the Supreme Court had given 15 days to all oil tankers to shift to the Zulfikarabad terminal.

Zulfikarabad oil terminal to open on July 27, officials tells SC

The court ordered that all the oil tankers in Karachi should immediately be transferred to Zulfikarabad oil terminal

“After 15 days, Rangers and police officials will shift oil tankers from terminals within Karachi to Zulfikarabad oil terminal,” Justice Gulzar Ahmed had said while heading a two-member bench at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

The court is hearing a petition filed by Shagufta Bibi, a resident of Clifton’s Block-I, who requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order shifting of the oil tankers’ terminal from her locality. 

Her letter was later converted into a constitutional petition.

