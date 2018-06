Salman Khan. Photo: File

Search giant Google has divided Twitter once again after it named Salman Khan the “worst Bollywood actor”.

Upon searching for “worst Bollywood actor”, Google showed Salman’s profile.

While Salman’s fans lashed out at the search engine giant, several seemed to agree with Google.

It is believed that Race 3's negative reviews could have pushed Salman Khan's name to the top of the Google search result.



The error, however, has been corrected.