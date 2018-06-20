Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is still in critical condition at Harley Street Clinic, her son Hussain Nawaz told journalists on Wednesday.



"Doctors are keeping us up-to-date with their daily review. My mother is unconcious, we are not sure if she can listen to us or not," he said. The former prime minister's eldest son siad that the doctor and family cannot give a timeline on when she will be taken off from the ventilator.

"According to the doctors her vital organs are strong and working fine," he added.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appealed to the country for her health, he added that Kulsoom is being operated by doctors on priority basis.

Nawaz said that he is hopeful of her full recovery from Almighty Allah. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has requested the nation to pray for her mother's health. Kulsoom is still on the ventilator at the health facility.

Earlier, on Tuesday, sources close to the doctors have informed that former first lady’s vital organs have started to function normally. The former premier’s wife even opened her eyes once after being put on life support.

The ex-prime minister's wife was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

Nawaz did not talk to reporters while leaving the clinic on Tuesday whereas Maryam only commented that her mother's condition was "not too good".

Mother still unconscious, on ventilator: Hussain

While speaking to media about Begum Kulsoom's critical condition outside the hospital on Sunday, Hussain Nawaz, Sharif's elder son, said his mother was "unconscious".

The doctors are making every possible effort to help Begum Kulsoom recover, he said, adding that he hoped that his mother would get better quickly.

"InshaAllah, her health will improve soon," Hussain said.

In his comment to reporters while leaving the clinic earlier on Sunday, Nawaz said Begum Kulsoom was still unconscious and on the ventilator. He said he was praying to Allah for her quick recovery.

Sharifs postpone return to Pakistan

Nawaz and Maryam delayed their return to Pakistan on Sunday to spend time with Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to the advice of his wife's doctor, Nawaz, alongside his daughter, postponed his return to the country.

The decision followed a two-hour meeting of Nawaz, Maryam, and Hussain with doctors at the Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kulsoom is admitted.

The doctors, however, said they could not provide a timeframe of the progress of Begum Kulsoom's health.