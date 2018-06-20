Can't connect right now! retry
Polish military leadership lauds Pakistan's contributions for peace, regional stability

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Polish officials show interest in sharing of Pakistan's experiences as part of wider training cooperation. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday reached Poland on an official visit, where he met Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak and his deputy, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

On his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Polish Armed Forces presented Guard of Honour to General Bajwa at General Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The COAS also held separate meetings with Polish military leadership, including chief of general staff, and commanders of the Poland Armed and Land Forces.

During the meetings, General Bajwa and Polish officials discussed matters of mutual interest, including emerging geo-strategic environment, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

The Poland military leadership appreciated Pakistan's contributions and sacrifices for bringing peace and stability in the region, and showed interest in sharing of experiences as part of wider training cooperation.

The COAS also visited Polish Armament Group at Warsaw, Land Forces Training Centre at Poznan and Military Aviation Works.

