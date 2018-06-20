Party tickets: PTI workers continue protest on third day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers continued protest for the third day outside party chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala on the issue of party tickets for General Election 2018.

The party workers, primarily belonging to the NA-154 and NA-12 constituencies, said that Sikandar Bosan should not have been allotted a party ticket.

Workers said Imran Khan neglected ideological workers at the time of allotting tickets. They said that they aren’t blackmailing Imran Khan in fact they are using a peaceful way, which Imran had taught them.

Islamabad’s district magistrate wrote a letter to chief election commissioner for deploying Rangers in Bani Gala, as around 700 protesters are around the PTI chief’s residence. The letter stated that 300 personnel should be deployed to assist police.

The PTI chief failed on Monday to pacify protesting party workers despite assurances that he will review the party's decisions regarding awarding tickets for the upcoming elections.

The PTI chairman, while trying to placate the agitated workers, said that the decision for awarding tickets was taken by the parliamentary members of the party on the basis of merit.

He asserted that he would not be forced to change his decision on the basis of pressure.

Imran then urged the workers to submit review petitions, adding that he will sit with the party's board and review the decisions in the next three days.