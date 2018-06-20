Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Party tickets: PTI workers continue protest on third day

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers continued protest for the third day outside party chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala on the issue of party tickets for General Election 2018.

The party workers, primarily belonging to the NA-154 and NA-12 constituencies, said that Sikandar Bosan should not have been allotted a party ticket.

Workers said Imran Khan neglected ideological workers at the time of allotting tickets. They said that they aren’t blackmailing Imran Khan in fact they are using a peaceful way, which Imran had taught them.

Islamabad’s district magistrate wrote a letter to chief election commissioner for deploying Rangers in Bani Gala, as around 700 protesters are around the PTI chief’s residence. The letter stated that 300 personnel should be deployed to assist police.

The PTI chief failed on Monday to pacify protesting party workers despite assurances that he will review the party's decisions regarding awarding tickets for the upcoming elections.

The PTI chairman, while trying to placate the agitated workers, said that the decision for awarding tickets was taken by the parliamentary members of the party on the basis of merit.

He asserted that he would not be forced to change his decision on the basis of pressure.

Imran then urged the workers to submit review petitions, adding that he will sit with the party's board and review the decisions in the next three days.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FIA nabs four illegal immigrants, human smuggler from Quetta

FIA nabs four illegal immigrants, human smuggler from Quetta

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Polish military leadership lauds Pakistan's contributions for peace, regional stability

Polish military leadership lauds Pakistan's contributions for peace, regional stability

 Updated 2 hours ago
FC returns two Afghan soldiers who crossed over into Pakistan

FC returns two Afghan soldiers who crossed over into Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ten of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

Ten of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

Updated 2 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Hussain Nawaz

Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Hussain Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man stuck under trailer truck succumbs to wounds in Karachi

Man stuck under trailer truck succumbs to wounds in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N nominee confronted by constituents in DG Khan

PML-N nominee confronted by constituents in DG Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP makes assets details of Maryam, Imran, Zardari public

ECP makes assets details of Maryam, Imran, Zardari public

Updated 4 hours ago
ECP to make public information of candidates’ assets

ECP to make public information of candidates’ assets

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM