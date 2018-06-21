Defensive Shehbaz sarcastic to journalist who filmed him jaywalking in UK

LONDON: A seemingly defensive PML-N president passed a sarcastic remark Wednesday to a man who earlier filmed him jaywalking here in the city, Geo News reported.



"Film me again and send it [back to Pakistan]," Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told the journalist who made a video clip of the former jaywalking in the metropolis earlier.

Sharif was about to enter his car when he made the aforementioned statement to the journalist. People around him, including his colleagues, laughed at his comment.

However, the journalist, who could not be identified, had the perfect response.

"Sir, next time, please use the zebra crossing," he said.