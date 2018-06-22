General Election 2018: The challengers in Lahore

An Election Commission of Pakistan map showing National Assembly constituencies in Lahore. Photo: ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan's second most populous city and the capital of Punjab has a total of 14 National Assembly and 30 provincial seats up for grabs come July 25.

The major contenders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are hopeful for a big win, which is why PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chairman Imran Khan are contesting from the city.

The other challengers are a mix of old and new faces but none are novices in the political arena.

Lahore has a total of 5,254,532 registered voters.

The largest constituency in the city, population and area wise, is NA-124 which has been carved out of the old city area. Its total headcount is 522,226 voters.

Similarly, the smallest constituency is NA-135, with only 243,289 estimated voters.

Prominent candidates:

NA-123: Riaz Malik (PML-N) vs Mehar Wajid Azeem (PTI)



[Previously NA-118, won by Malik in 2013]

NA-124: Hamza Shehbaz (PML-N) vs Muhammad Nouman Qaiser (PTI)

[Previously NA-119, won by Hamza in 2013]

NA-125: Maryam Nawaz (PML-N) vs Dr Yasmin Rashid (PTI)

[Previously NA-120, won by PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and Kulsoom Nawaz in 2017 by-election]

NA-126: Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad (PML-N) vs Hammad Azhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-121, won by Ahmad in 2013]

NA-127: Sheikh Rohail Asghar (PML-N) vs Jamshed Iqbal (PTI)

[Previously NA-123, won by PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik in 2013]

NA-128: Sohail Shaukat Butt (PML-N) vs Ijaz Ahmed Dayal (PTI)

[Previously NA-124, won by PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar in 2013]

NA-129: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (PML-N) vs Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI)

[Previously NA-125, won by PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique in 2013]

NA-130: Shafqat Mahmood (PTI) vs Khawaja Ahmed Hassan (PML-N)

[Previously NA-126, won by Mahmood in 2013]

NA-131: Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N) vs Imran Khan (PTI)

[new constituency]

NA-132: Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) vs Ch Muhammad Mansha Sandhu (PTI)

[Previously NA-130/129, won by PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt in 2013]

NA-133: Waheed Alam Khan (PML-N) vs Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI)

[Previously NA-127, won by Waheed Khan in 2013]

NA-134: Shazia Rana Mubashar or Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) vs Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-129. Won by PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif in 2013]

NA-135: Saif-al-Mulk Khokhar (PML-N) vs Karamat Ali Khokhar (PTI)

[Previously NA-128, won by PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in 2013]

NA-136: Afzal Khokhar (PML-N) vs Khalid Gujjar or Malik Asad Ali (PTI)

[Previously also NA-128, won by PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in 2013]

In 2013, the PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, won 12 NA seats from the city out of a total of 13. PTI's Shafqat Mahmood had managed to secure only one NA seat.

Will Lahore buck the trend or vote on similar lines this time as well?

Disclaimer: The above names of candidates are of those who have filed their nomination papers. The final list of candidates will be out end of this month after which the article will be updated.



*Thumbnail picture by Rahat Dar for TNS

