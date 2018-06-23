Drastic drop in Hub dam levels creates acute water shortage in Karachi

KARACHI: Water levels at the Hub dam have dropped to a dangerously low level, creating an acute shortage of water in the metropolis.



Citizens of Karachi’s central district today (Saturday) complained of a severe water crisis after the Sakhi Hassan hydrant refused to facilitate them.

Water tankers were seen forming long queues at the hydrant, which entertains between 300 and 400 requests to provide water tankers.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar lake (Indus river) and Hub dam. Photo: Geo News screen grab 2

Women waiting for their turn since last night complained the Water Board officials had refused to provide water tankers.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar lake (Indus River) and Hub dam, from where water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub.



According to former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, about 550MGD are supplied from the Indus and 100MGD from the Hub in normal circumstances to meet the needs of the city's more than 17 million-strong population.

