pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets amounting to Rs2.9 million. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday released details of assets owned by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq.

According to documents submitted to the ECP, Haq owns assets amounting to Rs2.9 million.

Haq, who will be contesting election from National Assembly constituency NA-7 Dir II, also owns 4.5 tolas of gold along with 12 kanal jointly-owned land.

He also has part ownership of a private school.

The statement of assets also shows the JI chief has no investments abroad, personal car or any immovable assets abroad. He has, however, given a loan of Rs 1.05 million to a Peshawar-based cloth merchant.

Haq has listed a wife and a son as dependents in the documents submitted to the ECP.

Asset details of political bigwigs 

The ECP made asset details of several prominent political leaders public earlier this week. According to details issued by the electoral body, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth more than Rs758,669,073 and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan owns assets in excess of Rs38 million.

ECP makes assets details of Maryam, Imran, Zardari public

Maryam owns assets worth Rs845 million, while PPP co-chairman owns assets amounting to Rs758 million

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has declared ownership of total assets worth Rs845 million.

PTI leader Aleem Khan owns assets worth Rs918,278,855, while PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs178.4 million.

