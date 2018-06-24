Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Holland leaks title for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Photo: Marvel

Actor Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), revealed the title of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland who is fast become famous for spoiling major Marvel announcements revealed the title for the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming as Spider-Man: Far From Home in an Instagram message.

In the video, Holland first apologizes for “not having any announcements” but then says he just got the script, holds up his iPad, which very clearly displays the title and new logo for the film.

Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys ️

A post shared by (@tomholland2013) on

The accidental name slip for the new title was similar to his “accidental” Infinity War poster reveal. 

Later, during a Q&A panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Kevin Smith, the panel host brought up the incident where Holland confirmed the title. 

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” the actor said.

When Smith asked whether the film was really going to be called that, Holland said it was true. 

“It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 5, 2019.

