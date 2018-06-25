Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

If polls delayed, those responsible should be charged with treason: Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that if the elections are not held on time, those responsible should be proceeded against under Article 6 (treason) of the Constitution.

Abbasi was speaking to the media outside the Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court (LHC), where he had appeared for the hearing of an appeal filed against his candidature from NA-57 Murree constituency. 

The former prime minister said that the nation, not courts, decide the fate of elections.

Responding to a question about fielding candidates against former PML-N member Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Abbasi commented that the party had made the decision. "The party's decision is our decision," he said.  

Abbasi is contesting on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ticket from NA-53, as well as his home constituency of NA-57 Murree. His nomination from Murree has also been challenged in the Rawalpindi appellate tribunal. 

Appellate tribunal reserves verdict on Abbasi's candidature from NA-57

Abbasi's nomination papers for NA-57 Murree were earlier challenged by Masood Ahmed Abbas

Petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbas had challenged Abbasi's candidature, accusing him of extorting money from the national exchequer. 

The petitioner had alleged that the candidate, during his tenure as the prime minister, had obtained Rs1 billion from the national kitty and given the amount to his son to perform Umrah.  

During the lunch recess of the hearing, Abbasi spoke to the media outside the court. He said that a returning officer could not challenge a candidate’s affidavit. “The returning officer has to take the affidavit on face value,” said the former prime minister, stressing that only nations could decide the fate of elections. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

 Updated 44 minutes ago
MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

 Updated 48 minutes ago
SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM