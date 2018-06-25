Can't connect right now! retry
PTI woman member protests over party ticket during Fawad Chaudhry's presser

Monday Jun 25, 2018

LAHORE: A woman member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested during a press conference addressed by party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Monday after she was denied party ticket for the forthcoming elections.

The PTI spokesman was speaking at a press conference in Lahore, when a woman stood up and began protesting over distribution of party tickets.

The woman, Fatima, claimed that injustice was done in distribution of party tickets. "Women have an important role in the party, but they were ignored on general seats."

Addressing the party spokesman, she said, "Fawad Chaudhry sahib, you do not know me; I have been working for the party since 2006."

The woman said that she submitted her nomination papers from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-186, but she was not awarded party ticket despite the fact that there was no contender.

During the presser, Chaudhry also inquired the woman if she had finished.

At which, the woman said, "Fawad sahib, you raise voice for affected individuals, raise your voice for party-afeectees."

The PTI spokesman once again asked the woman if she had said whatever she had. To which, she told him that he often speaks to the media, but they rarely get such a chance.

Fatima further said that there were several senior women [members], who had worked for the party and they should be served justice.

It is also pertinent to note here that on Sunday, PTI women wing members had also staged a demonstration outside the residence of vice chairman of the party Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

They lamented unjust distribution of tickets for the forthcoming elections, at which Qureshi assured them of addressing the issue in two days.

