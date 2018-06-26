MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

Shahid Pasha. Photo: File

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has suspended basic membership of Shahid Pasha for violating party discipline, said a party statement issued Monday.



The MQM-P Rabita Committee has directed workers not to maintain any contact with Pasha until further notice.

It has been learnt that the party had limited role of certain members following Farooq Sattar's reunification with the Rabita Committee.



However, Pasha had issued various statements to the media deemed as a violation of the party discipline.

The Rabita Committee, following Pasha's statements, took the step of suspending his basic membership.

Moreover, the party also issued a show-cause notice to Engineer Kashif.