Tuesday Jun 26 2018
MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Shahid Pasha. Photo: File

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has suspended basic membership of Shahid Pasha for violating party discipline, said a party statement issued Monday.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee has directed workers not to maintain any contact with Pasha until further notice.

It has been learnt that the party had limited role of certain members following Farooq Sattar's reunification with the Rabita Committee.

However, Pasha had issued various statements to the media deemed as a violation of the party discipline.

The Rabita Committee, following Pasha's statements, took the step of suspending his basic membership.

Moreover, the party also issued a show-cause notice to Engineer Kashif.

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

