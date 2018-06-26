Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

Former PM Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Farooq Sattar (left to right). Photo: Geo News

The Islamabad Election Appellate Tribunal dismissed today the returning officer's (RO) rejection of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers from Islamabad's NA-53 constituency.

The RO had dismissed the former premier's candidacy for failing to fill out a specific clause in the affidavit attached with the nomination papers.

The Islamabad tribunal also cleared the way for disgruntled PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai to contest from NA-53.

Asif, Awan cleared



An election tribunal on Tuesday also rejected an appeal against the candidature of PML-N's Khawaja Asif from NA-73 Sialkot-II constituency.

The petitioner had alleged that the former foreign minister had not fully disclosed his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Terming the petition non-maintainable, the appellate tribunal dismissed it, allowing Asif to contest the General Election 2018.

On Monday, the tribunal had listened to arguments of both parties and reserved its verdict on the petition.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan was also given the green signal to contest election from NA-72 Sialkot-I constituency.

A petitioner, Zaid Lateef, had objected that Awan had not filled the column to disclose details of her marriage and offspring.

Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi rejected the petition, stating that the returning officer had accepted Awan's nomination papers as per the law.

Farooq Sattar's plea accepted

In Karachi, the election tribunal at the Sindh High Court cleared Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar to contest from NA-245.

Sattar's nomination papers had been rejected by the RO on the basis of his failure to mention the registration of two criminal cases against him.

During today's hearing, Sattar informed the court that he has obtained bail in the two cases against him after which the RO's rejection was ruled to be void.

Imran's NA-35 hearing tomorrow

PTI chief Imran Khan was expected to appear before an election tribunal today after he was summoned for the hearing of an appeal for his disqualification to contest the polls from NA-35 Bannu constituency.

The election tribunal adjourned the proceedings until tomorrow as the PTI chief did not show up nor was represented by a legal counsel today.

Malik Naeemullah Khan Wazir, a candidate of the Justice and Democratic Party, had objected to Imran's candidature over the Sita White case.

Justice Abdul Shakoor had issued a notice to the PTI chief to clarify his position over the allegations levelled against him.