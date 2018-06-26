Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Khawaja Haris. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris resumed presenting his concluding arguments in the Avenfield reference against the ex-premier today. 

On the fifth day of his closing arguments on Monday, Haris had hinted at concluding his remarks today while interacting with Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir, who is hearing the three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against the Sharif family. 

NAB, in light of the Supreme Court's Panama Papers verdict last year, filed the Avenfield, Al Azizia and Flagship references against Nawaz and his family. 

As today's hearing went under way, Haris stated that Panama case joint investigation team head Wajid Zia had said in his statement that Nawaz Sharif is the owner of the London properties. 

When NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected to Haris' prolonged closing arguments, the defence counsel responded that he will soon conclude his arguments. 

At Monday's hearing, the judge approved another request of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam to be exempted from appearance as they are in London tending to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. 

In his concluding arguments, Haris has reiterated that the prosecution failed to prove the ownership of the Sharif family's London properties. 

He stated that his client was neither the beneficial owner of the London apartments nor had anything to do with the properties.

The cases

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after NAB filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Later, the deadline was extended twice more, with the new date falling somewhere around July 10 now.

