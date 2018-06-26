Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
AFP

Last straw for McDonald’s, Burger King in Mumbai plastic ban

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

McDonald’s is among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in India’s commercial capital Mumbai. Photo: Online
 

MUMBAI: Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in India’s commercial capital Mumbai, an official said Tuesday.

The rules, in force since Saturday, prohibit the use of disposable plastic items such as bags, cutlery, cups and bottles under a certain size.

Businesses and residents face fines of between 5,000 rupees ($73) for a first-time offence to 25,000 rupees ($367) or even three months in jail for repeat offending.

Some 250 officials, wearing blue uniforms and dubbed Mumbai’s "anti-plastic squad", have been deployed to carry out inspections of restaurants and shops across the teeming coastal city of 20 million.

Nidhi Choudhari, a deputy municipal commissioner in charge of enforcing the ban, said 660,000 rupees ($9,684) in fines had been collected during the first three days.

She said 132 premises had been issued with penalties including outlets of Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

A branch of Godrej Nature’s Basket, a high-end Indian supermarket, had also been penalised, Choudhari added.

"All were fined for using banned plastic straws and disposable cutlery etc," she told AFP.

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald’s franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment.

Authorities hope the ban will help clean up Mumbai’s beaches and streets, which like other cities in India are awash with vast mountains of plastic rubbish.

Plastic has also been blamed for blocking drains and contributing to flooding during the city’s four-month-long summer monsoon.

Authorities first announced the ban — which covers the whole of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital — three months ago to allow businesses to prepare.

The majority of India’s 29 states have a full or partial ban on single-use plastics but the law is rarely enforced.

Choudhari said more than 8,000 businesses had been searched in Mumbai alone and at least 700 kilogrammes (1,500 pounds) of plastic seized.

Small traders, however, have claimed that the crackdown threatens their livelihoods.

Retailers associations say a confusion over what is and isn’t allowed has led small grocery stores to remain closed for fear of being fined.

The Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India estimates that 300,000 people employed in the industry could lose their jobs.

The United Nations warned earlier this month that the world could be awash with 12 billion tonnes of plastic trash by the middle of the century if use is maintained at current levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pledged to make India, which was the host of this year’s International Environment Day, free of single-use plastic by 2022.

Comments

More From World:

Swiss government rejects proposed burqa ban

Swiss government rejects proposed burqa ban

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deadly strikes hit rebel south Syria after assault on city begins

Deadly strikes hit rebel south Syria after assault on city begins

 Updated 3 hours ago
Myanmar military officers should be tried for crimes against humanity: Amnesty International

Myanmar military officers should be tried for crimes against humanity: Amnesty International

 Updated 6 hours ago
Britain's Prince William enters occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian president

Britain's Prince William enters occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian president

 Updated 6 hours ago
Japanese blogger stabbed to death after giving lecture on online abuse

Japanese blogger stabbed to death after giving lecture on online abuse

 Updated 6 hours ago
Japan father who caged mentally ill son gets suspended sentence

Japan father who caged mentally ill son gets suspended sentence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Child kidnap rumours spark five more Indian mob attacks

Child kidnap rumours spark five more Indian mob attacks

 Updated 7 hours ago
US judge orders separated families be reunited

US judge orders separated families be reunited

 Updated 11 hours ago
Afghan peace process result of recent developments: Lodhi

Afghan peace process result of recent developments: Lodhi

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM