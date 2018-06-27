Nisar says advised Nawaz against fighting state institutions

TAXILA: Disgruntled former interior minister Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan said Tuesday he had advised ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif against taking up a fight with the state institutions, Geo News reported.



Addressing an audience here in the city, he asked, rhetorically: "What crime did I commit?"

Nisar explained that should he reveal the stories of some of their henchmen, people would be shocked and horrified. Nevertheless, "I'll keep the lid on Sharif family's secrets shut," he added, further strengthening his Friday comment that he was not angry with Sharif but rather only differed.

However, "if the Yajooj And Majooj (Gog and Magog), who are with Nawaz, say something, I would definitely respond," Nisar noted.



'Differed for the betterment of Nawaz'

Earlier on Friday, during a press conference, Nisar said: "Someone said I am angry, but I am not. I have differed from [Nawaz Sharif]."

The ex-minister added that he was affiliated with the workers and leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). "Had I revolted, I would have been more vocal," Nisar said.

"I may be wrong but I differed for the betterment of Nawaz Sharif," he commented, adding that he had decided to speak of his differences with the former premier once the condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the ailing wife of the PML-N supremo, improves.

"I'm a human being, mistakes are made … but my intention is true," Nisar said. "I have 34 years of association with Nawaz Sharif and I gave him whatever suggestion was necessary."

Nothing that he would explain it later, he said it was only this time that his affiliation with Nawaz had been affected. "Being really honest requires a person to speak to his leader keeping ground realities in view."