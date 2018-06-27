COAS directs for mandated election assistance ‘with utmost responsibility’

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed on Wednesday the general election as a "national duty" and said it should "be performed with utmost responsibility and without losing any focus on defence and internal security challenges in hand".



The army chief made the remarks while chairing the 211th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters, according to the army's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations.

"The forum reviewed geo-strategic environment and recent security and other related developments in the region," the army said, adding that, the forum decided to continue contributing positive efforts to carry forward the dividends of achieved domestic peace and stability beyond borders to the region.

The top army commanders also discussed the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad and the socio-economic development in cleared areas with a "commitment to achieve lasting peace and stability".

With regards to the July 25 elections, the "forum also discussed provision of mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Elections 2018".

The army has been requested by the Election Commission of Pakistan to contribute 350,000 troops to secure the polling stations as well as the printing presses.