pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Karachi water supply suspended as pipeline bursts

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

THATTA: Water supply to many areas of Karachi suspended on Thursday due to the repairing of a pipeline at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

The executive engineer at the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board said the pipeline that has 72-inch diameter burst today due to a power break down, suspending water supply to many areas.

The pipeline burst due to back pressure following the power breakdown. 

The metropolis is faced with an acute shortage of water following a drastic drop in water levels at the Hub dam. 

Pakistan’s water apocalypse

In less than a decade, Pakistan, one of the world’s most populous countries, will run dry

Citizens of Karachi have complained of a severe water crisis, with hydrants refusing to facilitate them.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar lake (Indus River) and Hub dam, from where water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub.

According to former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, about 550MGD are supplied from the Indus and 100MGD from the Hub in normal circumstances to meet the needs of the city's more than 17 million-strong population.

