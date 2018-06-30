Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Israeli forces martyr two Palestinians in Gaza border protests

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli. Photo: Reuters

GAZA: Israeli forces martyred two Palestinians, one of them a 14-year-old boy, and wounded 415 others with live fire and tear gas during protests along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza health officials said.

Gaza medical officials said the boy, Yasser Abu Al-Naja and Mohammad Al-Hamayda, 24, were hit by live bullets. They added that four other men wounded by live fire were in critical condition.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops had used “large amounts of riot dispersal means”. In some cases, when the non-lethal means proved ineffective, live fire was used “in accordance with the standard operating procedures”.

It said thousands of Palestinians had “participated in extremely violent riots”, hurling a grenade and rocks at troops and the border fence and burning tires.

It said the reported death of the boy would be investigated and that legal action could be taken, if appropriate.

Gaza officials say Israeli troops have martyred at least 135 people since the weekly protests began on March 30.

Palestinians say the protests are a popular outpouring of rage against Israel by refugees demanding the right to return to homes their families fled or were driven from on Israel’s founding 70 years ago.

Israel says the demonstrations are organized by Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip and denies Israel’s right to exist. Israel says Hamas has intentionally provoked the violence, a charge Hamas denies.

Tens of thousands took part when the protests were launched at several locations along the Gaza border but the number has dropped significantly in the past few weeks and only a few thousand have participated more recently.

Israel’s deadly tactics have drawn international condemnation. But support has come from its main ally, the United States, which like Israel, has cast blame on Hamas.

Israel has accused Hamas of stoking the violence in an attempt to deflect domestic opinion from Gaza’s energy shortages and faltering economy.

Israel maintains a naval blockade of Gaza and tight restrictions on the movement of people and goods at its land borders. Egypt has also kept its own Gaza frontier largely closed. Both countries cite security concerns for the measures, which have deepened economic hardship.

Comments

More From World:

In farewell to US shoppers, Toys 'R' Us urges 'Play on!'

In farewell to US shoppers, Toys 'R' Us urges 'Play on!'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan forces resume offensive operations after govt ceasefire ends

Afghan forces resume offensive operations after govt ceasefire ends

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lodhi denounces double standards by international community towards humanity

Lodhi denounces double standards by international community towards humanity

 Updated 5 hours ago
US government says it will detain migrant children with parents

US government says it will detain migrant children with parents

 Updated 5 hours ago
US intelligence believes N Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks: NBC

US intelligence believes N Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks: NBC

 Updated 6 hours ago
Belt and Road Initiative key contributor to global connectivity: Pakistan envoy

Belt and Road Initiative key contributor to global connectivity: Pakistan envoy

 Updated 15 hours ago
Merkel eases German migrant row with EU accords

Merkel eases German migrant row with EU accords

 Updated 16 hours ago
Fire engulfs celebrated TV drama set in Istanbul: official

Fire engulfs celebrated TV drama set in Istanbul: official

 Updated 16 hours ago
China praises Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts after FATF decision

China praises Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts after FATF decision

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM