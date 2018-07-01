In pictures: US protesters pile pressure on Trump with #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch

Protesters carried signs and placards making statements such as 'Families Belong Together,' 'You shall also love the stranger,' 'We really do care,' and 'Only love can truly save the world'

WASHINGTON/KARACHI: As the US administration takes no visible action towards the ongoing immigrant crisis, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of various cities in America to push President Donald Trump's leadership to be compassionate and implement humane policies on the borders.

Trump, alongside many other Republicans, however, seems to be turning a blind eye to an immigration crackdown that has separated children from parents at the US-Mexico border, leading to despicable plans for military-run detention camps.

Demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author 1

A protester carries a sign that says "How is traumatising children making us safe or a better country?" as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

A man holds a sign stating opposition to hatred and prejudice as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

A man carries a placard questioning reasons such as "I was following orders" and "We are enforcing our laws" given by officers of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

A participant carries a placard stating "Reasoned dissent is patriotic; resist bad policy and vote" as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

With signs and placards making statements such as “Families Belong Together,” "You shall also love the stranger," "We really do care," and "Only love can truly save the world," protesters descended on various major public spots in big towns and cities of the US.

One of the protesters asked: "How is traumatising children making us safe or a better country?"

"Reasoned dissent is patriotic; resist bad policy and vote," said another.



Religious leaders and activists chanted “Shame!” and urged the Trump administration to be more welcoming of foreigners.

Trump says illegal immigration fosters crime and he implemented a “zero tolerance” policy in May to prosecute all immigrants apprehended for entering illegally. That led to the separation of more than 2,000 children from their parents, causing an outcry this month, even from some allies of the Republican president.

In a rare retreat on an issue that fires up his conservative base, Trump on June 20 ordered officials to detain families together.

A woman sporting a shirt that says "We really do care" in an apparent reference to a jacket the US President Donald Trump's wife Melania wore to visit children of the immigrants to the US in Texas near the US-Mexico border — that said “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” — participates as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author 2

A participant carries a placard stating "Only you can prevent fascist liars" as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author 1

A woman carries a placard stating "One family does belong in prison" as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

Participants carry placards stating "Only love can truly save the world" and "Reunite families NOW!" as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

A participant carries a placard stating "You shall also love the stranger for you were strangers in the land of Egypt" as demonstrators gather to voice their protest against the inhumane practices the immigrants to the United States are allegedly being subjected to. Geo.tv/Author

Trump, however, was out of town at a golf club he owns in Bedminster, New Jersey, as he usually is during important protests and demonstrations.