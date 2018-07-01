Police find 11 bodies in New Delhi home

Police suspect the family committed suicide after suffering financial losses in a business. Photo: Indian Express

NEW DELHI: Indian police launched an investigation on Sunday after a family of 11 was found dead inside their home in New Delhi.

Police have cordoned off the home in Burari in the north of the capital where the bodies of seven women and four men were discovered, Hindustan Times reported.

"10 of the 11 family members were found hanging when we reached the house. The last, a 75-year-old female, was dead on the floor," a Delhi police official told AFP.

Police suspect the family committed suicide after suffering financial losses in a business.

According to the police, they received a call at about 8am from near Guru Govind Singh Hospital in Sant Nagar of Burari area, informing them about the tragedy.



Local news reports said a neighbour made the grisly discovery after checking on the family after they failed to open their shop.



Their bodies were hanging from an iron grill ceiling, broadcaster NDTV reported.

Police are questioning neighbours and scanning CCTV footage in the area for leads.