Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran to badly lose from Lahore, challenges NA-131 opponent Saad Rafique

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

Imran Khan and Khawaja Saad Rafique will face-off during the July 25 election for NA-131 in Lahore/ file photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that his opponent from NA-131, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, will lose badly against him in Lahore.

The PML-N leader was addressing a gathering in Lahore, where he said that Imran would not even know “who thrashed him in NA-131’.

“The well-educated, sincere and patriotic voter of defence is with us. The people of the constituency will not vote for a political stranger,” said Rafique.

While mocking the political rival party the PTI, the former federal minister said that the party failed to gather even 200 people at the initiation of the election campaign.

“Imran’s political campaign inauguration failed not only in Lahore, but Mianwali and Islamabad as well,” said Rafique.

The PML-N leader said that those who defeated terrorism and loadshedding will build dams as well.

Rafique expressed hope that the caretaker government will take notice of rigging and use of force in the election and ensure transparency.

Imran Khan and Khawaja Saad Rafique will face-off during the July 25 election for NA-131 in Lahore. PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Zardari denies secret meeting with Nawaz

Zardari denies secret meeting with Nawaz

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Sindh's Fazlur Rehman richest among caretaker chief ministers

Sindh's Fazlur Rehman richest among caretaker chief ministers

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz says hope for fair, transparent elections ending

Nawaz says hope for fair, transparent elections ending

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khursheed Shah bears supporter's kisses during electioneering

Khursheed Shah bears supporter's kisses during electioneering

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz showing enmity, not me: Chaudhry Nisar

Nawaz showing enmity, not me: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will turn seawater potable to ensure water provision in Lyari, says Bilawal

Will turn seawater potable to ensure water provision in Lyari, says Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan hands over list of 471 Indian prisoners: foreign ministey

Pakistan hands over list of 471 Indian prisoners: foreign ministey

 Updated 5 hours ago
Angry protesters disrupt Bilawal’s electoral campaign in Karachi

Angry protesters disrupt Bilawal’s electoral campaign in Karachi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM