Imran to badly lose from Lahore, challenges NA-131 opponent Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that his opponent from NA-131, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, will lose badly against him in Lahore.

The PML-N leader was addressing a gathering in Lahore, where he said that Imran would not even know “who thrashed him in NA-131’.

“The well-educated, sincere and patriotic voter of defence is with us. The people of the constituency will not vote for a political stranger,” said Rafique.

While mocking the political rival party the PTI, the former federal minister said that the party failed to gather even 200 people at the initiation of the election campaign.

“Imran’s political campaign inauguration failed not only in Lahore, but Mianwali and Islamabad as well,” said Rafique.

The PML-N leader said that those who defeated terrorism and loadshedding will build dams as well.

Rafique expressed hope that the caretaker government will take notice of rigging and use of force in the election and ensure transparency.

Imran Khan and Khawaja Saad Rafique will face-off during the July 25 election for NA-131 in Lahore. PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time.