Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
AFP

Notorious thief flees French jail by helicopter

By
AFP

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

Rédoine Faïd abandoned the helicopter on the outskirts of Paris after using it to escape Réau prison in the south-eastern suburbs. Photo: AFP 

PARIS: A notorious career thief who was once France's most-wanted man pulled off a daring jailbreak on Sunday, fleeing a prison in the Paris area by helicopter, officials said.

Redoine Faid, 46, broke out of the prison in Reau in the city´s southeastern suburbs within minutes, helped by a number of heavily-armed men, sources close to the case said.

The escape came after an appeals court sentenced him to 25 years for masterminding a May 2010 botched armed robbery, in which a policewoman was killed.

Faid fled on Sunday with three accomplices, according to the sources.

The helicopter was later found in a northeastern suburb of the French capital, they said, adding that a police search has been launched across the entire Paris region.

It is the second time Faid has pulled off a spectacular jailbreak -- in 2013, he blasted his way out of a prison in northern France using dynamite.

He had been in prison since mid-2011 for breaking the terms of his parole over past convictions for bank robberies and brazen heists of cash-in-transit vehicles.

Armed with a pistol, he briefly took four guards hostage before escaping in a waiting getaway car. All the hostages were released unharmed.

Faid was eventually recaptured six weeks later at a hotel in an industrial area on the outskirts of Paris.

A woman working at the hotel told AFP at the time that Faid´s accomplice had paid for the room in cash and that the two men had been there for several days.

Prior to the 2013 escape, Faid had been released from a previous stint of a decade behind bars after convincing parole officials that he regretted his criminal past and was determined to start afresh.

Faid, who grew up in tough immigrant suburbs outside Paris, has made several television appearances and co-authored two books about his delinquent youth and rise as a criminal in the Paris suburbs.

He said his life of crime was inspired by American films such as "Scarface" and "Heat".

Comments

More From World:

Six children among nine hurt in US stabbing attack

Six children among nine hurt in US stabbing attack

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Iran calls for calm after water protests, clashes

Iran calls for calm after water protests, clashes

 Updated 5 hours ago
Deadly blast hits eastern Afghan city killing at least 20: officials

Deadly blast hits eastern Afghan city killing at least 20: officials

 Updated 2 hours ago
Oregon right-wingers clash with anti-fascists at march in Portland

Oregon right-wingers clash with anti-fascists at march in Portland

 Updated 5 hours ago
Opportunities for Afghan money traders as Iran sanctions loom

Opportunities for Afghan money traders as Iran sanctions loom

 Updated 10 hours ago
Thousands set to rally in Hong Kong over Beijing's tightening grip

Thousands set to rally in Hong Kong over Beijing's tightening grip

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mexicans vote for president after violent campaign, outsider favored

Mexicans vote for president after violent campaign, outsider favored

 Updated 2 hours ago
Forty eight killed in bus accident in northern India

Forty eight killed in bus accident in northern India

 Updated 4 hours ago
Thai rescuers establish base deep inside cave where boys trapped

Thai rescuers establish base deep inside cave where boys trapped

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM