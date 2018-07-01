Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Khursheed Shah bears supporter's kisses during electioneering

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

ROHRI: Life became visibly awkward for Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah when he had to bear passionate kisses of a party worker during electioneering here on Sunday.

The former opposition leader led a rally in Rohri's area of Achiqeebo. During a stopover, a party activist approached Shah and insisted for a kiss.

 The PPP leader expressed their mild resistance over the action but eventually had to bow down to the worker's wish. Shah expressed his displeasure over the move and moved away from the worker.

Earlier, on Saturday, PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced the same awkwardness as he narrowly dodged an unwelcoming kiss in his visit to the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Zardari denies secret meeting with Nawaz

Zardari denies secret meeting with Nawaz

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Sindh's Fazlur Rehman richest among caretaker chief ministers

Sindh's Fazlur Rehman richest among caretaker chief ministers

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz says hope for fair, transparent elections ending

Nawaz says hope for fair, transparent elections ending

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz showing enmity, not me: Chaudhry Nisar

Nawaz showing enmity, not me: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will turn seawater potable to ensure water provision in Lyari, says Bilawal

Will turn seawater potable to ensure water provision in Lyari, says Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan hands over list of 471 Indian prisoners: foreign ministey

Pakistan hands over list of 471 Indian prisoners: foreign ministey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran to badly lose from Lahore, challenges NA-131 opponent Saad Rafique

Imran to badly lose from Lahore, challenges NA-131 opponent Saad Rafique

 Updated 6 hours ago
Angry protesters disrupt Bilawal’s electoral campaign in Karachi

Angry protesters disrupt Bilawal’s electoral campaign in Karachi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

Rajan Bakhsh Gilani, PPP's Raja Abdul Ghaffar have joined PTI: Qureshi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM