Khursheed Shah bears supporter's kisses during electioneering

ROHRI: Life became visibly awkward for Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah when he had to bear passionate kisses of a party worker during electioneering here on Sunday.



The former opposition leader led a rally in Rohri's area of Achiqeebo. During a stopover, a party activist approached Shah and insisted for a kiss.

The PPP leader expressed their mild resistance over the action but eventually had to bow down to the worker's wish. Shah expressed his displeasure over the move and moved away from the worker.

Earlier, on Saturday, PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced the same awkwardness as he narrowly dodged an unwelcoming kiss in his visit to the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine.