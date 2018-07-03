Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
Amin Anwar

Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

Amin Anwar

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

Naqeebullah Mehsud. Photo:file  

KARACHI: The defence counsel in the Naqeebullah murder case has alleged that an associate who is pursuing justice for the slain youth is being threatened to drop the case.

Lawyer Faisal Siddiqui has written to IG Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi and SSP Malir Munir Ahmed Shaikh informing of threats to Saif-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Grand Jirga constituted to pursue Naqeebullah murder case.

In his letter, the lawyer has claimed that Rao Anwar’s accomplices are threatening Rehman to stop pursuing the case and that Rehman has received phone calls claiming that Anwar – the prime accused in the case – is innocent.

The letter further requests the police chiefs to provide security to Rehman and investigate the threats.

Rehman is also a candidate of a political party and will be contesting the upcoming general election from NA-242 constituency.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter by Anwar and his subordinates earlier this year.

Suspended SSP Anwar and his 11 detained subordinates, along with around 15 absconding officers, are accused of abducting Naqeebullah for ransom and killing him with three other detainees by dubbing them ‘militants’ in a staged encounter in Malir on January 13.

