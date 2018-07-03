Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Wings of change: Political parties to take campaign trail to skies

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

As the election season descends on Pakistan, the politicians have made elaborate plans to take their electoral campaign to skies and even rented aircraft from private companies.

According to aviation sources, a private company has even leased one charter plane and two helicopters from a foreign country for this purpose.

A total of five helicopters and two charter planes will be used by different political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz among others, sources said.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disembarks from his helicopter at the newly built airport in Islamabad on May 6, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/file

Another private aviation company has also acquired AW139 and MI17 helicopters for the parties’ campaign trail.

It is pertinent to mention that the rent of one aircraft for an hour ranges between USD5,000 to 6,000. 

The usage of helicopters among political leaders is quite common, especially when rallies of their respective parties are held in far-flung areas.  

On March 22, a National Accountability Bureau probe into PTI Chairperson Imran Khan’s use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter had found that the aircraft was also used for commercial purposes. 

Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf member Jahangir Tareen photographed after disembarking from a helicopter. Photo: Facebook

Sources further said that the documents provided to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) administration confirmed that the aircraft was used for commercial purposes.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Updated 4 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM