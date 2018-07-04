Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Eight dead as over 280mm of rain sweeps away Lahore municipality's promises

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

LAHORE: At least eight people were killed and upwards of 50 others wounded Tuesday due to rain-related incidents here in the city as heavy showers flooded the city of gardens, Geo News reported.

The thunderous monsoon rain, which was recorded at over 280 millimetres (mm), continued to lash Lahore for more than 10 hours, sweeping away the local municipality's promises to keep the city safe and clean.

The torrential shower downed roads, houses, and cars, as drains and canals overflowed and flooded thoroughfares and other main roads of Lahore, turning underpasses into swimming pools.

At some places, citizens who were stuck due to the rainwater had to be recovered using boats.

On the other hand, a sinkhole — 20 feet deep and 200ft wide — appeared on the Mall Road, in front of the General Post Office (GPO), with another one of 50ft appearing at some distance.

Flights in and out of Lahore were also impacted by the unexpected thundershower, with many being postponed.

Apart from Lahore, on the other hand, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Jhang, Chiniot, Peshawar, Mardan, and Islamabad also experienced significant rainfall.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Kohat, Zhob, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are forecasted to receive heavy rain today.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Updated 4 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM