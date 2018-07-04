Eight dead as over 280mm of rain sweeps away Lahore municipality's promises

LAHORE: At least eight people were killed and upwards of 50 others wounded Tuesday due to rain-related incidents here in the city as heavy showers flooded the city of gardens, Geo News reported.



The thunderous monsoon rain, which was recorded at over 280 millimetres (mm), continued to lash Lahore for more than 10 hours, sweeping away the local municipality's promises to keep the city safe and clean.



The torrential shower downed roads, houses, and cars, as drains and canals overflowed and flooded thoroughfares and other main roads of Lahore, turning underpasses into swimming pools.

At some places, citizens who were stuck due to the rainwater had to be recovered using boats.



On the other hand, a sinkhole — 20 feet deep and 200ft wide — appeared on the Mall Road, in front of the General Post Office (GPO), with another one of 50ft appearing at some distance.

Flights in and out of Lahore were also impacted by the unexpected thundershower, with many being postponed.

Apart from Lahore, on the other hand, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Jhang, Chiniot, Peshawar, Mardan, and Islamabad also experienced significant rainfall.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Kohat, Zhob, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are forecasted to receive heavy rain today.