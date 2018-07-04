Pakistan can’t progress if Karachi isn’t managed well: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who is in Karachi on a two-day visit as part of his election drive, termed the metropolis’ development as critical to Pakistan’s progress.



Addressing a gathering of business community on Wednesday, the PTI chief outlined his party’s plans for the city’s development.

“Pakistan cannot progress if its biggest city Karachi isn’t managed well,” said Imran, as he lamented the lack of basic facilities in the megapolis.

The PTI leader said his party, if voted into power, would introduce an empowered local government system in Karachi and take care of the city’s growing water needs by building desalination plants and power projects.

“Pakistan is lagging behind in the world, even in the subcontinent which is [one of the poorest] regions,” he said.

“The nation is in debt like it has never been before.. the rupee is sliding [against the dollar]. People want change. People of Sindh are ready for change.”

Imran is scheduled to tour different areas of the metropolis today as part of his ongoing campaign for the upcoming general election.

He is also set to unveil PTI’s first-ever national housing scheme for the public.