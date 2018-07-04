‘All options are open’: Fazl on becoming PTI’s coalition partner in future





ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the religious-political alliance has kept its options open if asked to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as a coalition partner.

“We have to give space to each other,” Rehman responded to a question asked by Capital Talk’s anchor Hamid Mir. “Its not in the country’s interest to have deadlock.”

Rehman said that the language used by Imran in criticism over him lacks dignity and it reflects his shallowness. “A person’s stature is determined by the quality of language he uses. The language used by Imran is not of a person of character,” he added.

The MMA chief called the five-year performance of PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa ‘disappointing’, saying that Imran’s party criticizes the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government of taking loans but the party itself has indebted the province by billions.

Rehman said that the reason behind MMA’s dissolution was the differences over the boycott of the 2008 polls.

Responding to a question, he said that the Jamat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) maintains differences over FATA reforms. “This is a political issue, we have our differences on it, but maintains agreement on many other points.”

He added that the issue is history now as the parliament passed the amendment.

“We wanted the government to take on board the people of FATA over the issue,” he said.